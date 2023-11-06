The former AC Milan striker, speaking to Rai Radio 1, spoke about tomorrow’s Champions League match between the Rossoneri and PSG

Tomorrow evening at 9pm Milanwill face the PSG in the fourth match of the group Champions League. In view of this important challenge Jean-Pierre The priest spoke to Rai Radio 1 to have his say.

The thoughts of the former Rossoneri striker: “PSG is a very strong team, they have a great coach and incredible players. In Paris, Milan lost 3-0 because they decided to play in a certain way. Something has to change tomorrowif he plays in the same way as the first leg it is very difficult to get a result. But PSG also has some weaknesses. You have to be careful with Mbappé and Dembélé who are very fast“.

The 1991 Ballon d’Or continued: “Without the real Leao it becomes difficult, he is no longer the player he was last year. Anyway Milan has players capable of beating PSG. Tomorrow will be a battle, they are back to last year’s PSG, well organised. But in the Champions League they conceded 4 goals from Newcastle and Milan, if they play aggressively, can get a result. When a team doesn’t do well, the blame always falls on the coach. I do not agree, you can’t be Italian champion two years before and be the poorest coach two years later. It’s the players who go on the field, not the coach. It’s difficult for me to speak badly of Pioli, I like him as a coach, he did great things. It’s not always just the coach’s fault, it’s the players who play.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Milan world without missing any updates, stay connected to Ilmilanista to discover all the day’s news on the Rossoneri in the league and in Europe.

November 6, 2023 (modified November 6, 2023 | 5:19 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED