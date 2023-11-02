Suara.com – Bareskrim Polri is currently investigating a new case related to identity fraud committed by the caretaker of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang.

Because the suspect in the embezzlement and money laundering crime or TPPU case is suspected of having five identities to cover up his crimes.

The determination of Panji Gumilang in the TPPU case was the focus of Suara.com’s reporting, Wednesday (2/11/2023). The following are the latest developments in the case involving the founder of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Indramayu Regency, West Java.

1. Panji Gumilang Used Five Different KTPs, Bareskrim Investigates Cases of Document Forgery

AL Zaytun Panji Gumilang Islamic Boarding School caretaker. (Photo Doc. Indramayu District Prosecutor’s Office)

Bareskrim Polri is currently investigating a new case related to identity fraud committed by the caretaker of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, Panji Gumilang. Because the suspect in the embezzlement and money laundering crime or TPPU case is suspected of having five identities to cover up his crimes.

The Director of Special Economic Crimes (Dirtipideksus) at Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan, said that Panji had five ID cards in the names of Abdussalam Panji Gumilang, Abdussalam Rasyidi Panji Gumilang, Abu Totok, Abu Ma’arik, and Samsul Alam.

2. Transactions in Accounts Reach IDR 1.1 Trillion, Bareskrim Investigates Total Money Laundering in Panji Gumilang

Transactions in Accounts Reach IDR 1.1 Trillion, Bareskrim Investigates Total Money Laundering in Panji Gumilang. (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Bareskrim Polri is still investigating the value of the criminal act of money laundering (TPPU) committed by the caretaker of the Al Zaytun Panji Gumilang Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes). However, based on reports from the analysis of the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK), the total flow of money in and out of 154 Panji accounts reached IDR 1.1 trillion.

The Director of Special Economic Crimes (Dirtipideksus) at Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan, said that investigators still have to investigate the exact total value of the TPPU.

3. Bareskrim Polri names Panji Gumilang as suspect in embezzlement and TPPU related to foundation funds of IDR 73 billion

Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School leader Panji Gumilang (center) walks while undergoing examination at the Criminal Investigation Unit of the National Police Headquarters, Jakarta, Tuesday (1/8/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Bareskrim Polri named Panji Gumilang as a suspect in a case of embezzlement and money laundering or TPPU related to funds from the Indonesian Islamic Boarding School Foundation (YPI) which oversees the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School.

The Director of Special Economic Crimes (Dirtipideksus) at Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan, said that the determination of the suspect against Panji was carried out based on the results of the case investigation carried out by investigators today.

4. Panji Gumilang is officially a suspect in a case of embezzlement and TPPU amounting to IDR 73 billion

The appearance of Panji Gumilang when he was handed over to the Indramayu District Prosecutor’s Office (Kejari). (Suara.com/M Yasir)

5. Bareskrim Exposes TPPU Case This Afternoon, Will Panji Gumilang Become a Suspect Again?

Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School leader Panji Gumilang (center) walks while undergoing examination at the Criminal Investigation Unit of the National Police Headquarters, Jakarta, Tuesday (1/8/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

The Directorate of Special Economic Crimes (Dittipideksus) Bareskrim Polri is carrying out a case related to the Money Laundering Crime (TPPU) case and corruption in School Operational Assistance (BOS) funds allegedly committed by the caretaker of the Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes), Panji Gumilang on Thursday (2 /11/2023) today.

Dirtipideksus Bareskrim Polri Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan said the case title was carried out to determine the suspect in the case.

