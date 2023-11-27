New installment of the passage of the silver coin through different periods of recent history, from World War II to the time of the Coronavirus pandemic. Panini Comics completes the current cycle of this horror anthology by interweaving everything seen previously.

One coin to condemn them all

The ability to do good or evil is in each person’s human mind. When we reach adulthood we must be fully capable of recognizing whether our behavior and actions lead us towards movements that enrich our society or if, on the contrary, they worsen it. The deadly sins are a good example of this. Arrogance, greed, gluttony, lust, pride, envy and laziness can make the difference beyond “thou shalt not kill”, the ultimate reflection of other components that lead us to execution.

That ending, the one that leaves our hands bloody, has a prior motivation, there is a cause. It is usually motivated by the desire to have more, or by revenge resulting from pent-up anger. Before that came the feeling of feeling more than others, of seeing ourselves harmed by a system that does not give us what we deserve, of an imbalance between effort and result distorted by the vision of those who seem to have it easy to achieve everything. We are actually becoming a part of the problem, rather than fighting it.

The silver coin It seems to give us what we need, what we want. He does it in a simple way but he does not tell us about the price to pay, he does not come with an instruction manual to warn us. You will have everything but in exchange for what you value most, whether it is your life, that of a loved one or that of all those around you. It is worse than a flawed pact with the Devil, his response times leave no room to enjoy desire, it is something immediate, practically action-reaction.

If it falls into your hands you will not be able to escape its main objective, feeding on our miseries, on our worst instincts, on those capital sins that we have already talked about. From the envy of another business that is doing better than ours and the greed to improve the box, from the lust of going from flower to flower without recognizing the child who is going to be born, from the pride of believing oneself superior to the action of a cursed object. …

The universe that crosses our path

Until now we have barely been able to see the interrelation that exists between many of the stories that we had been able to witness in the pages of the previous volumes, beyond the clue left by the Puritan with whom this series practically began. Now, finally, we have it in our power to spin how the coin has been chaining mournful passages, how there is continuity between the hands of those who had the misfortune to collect it from other previous misfortunes. Also the capacity for malicious transfer, delivering it to provoke its effects in others, seeing how it obtains its reward and then putting it back into circulation in other apparently innocent hands.

But the silver coin brings out the worst in each of us, it searches within us and although it usually easily finds what it needs, even the best of people has a moment of weakness, a slip that opens an unbridgeable gap. Even in a snowy place, on the way to Berlin in 1945, he will manage to pervert a responsibility until he turns it against the one who faces death along with his companions. It is impressive how a simple small object is capable of producing such a feeling of terror in those of us who enter these pages, without a shield to protect us, being aware that we would succumb just like any of the protagonists of these plots.

The great discovery

Michael Walsh is for me the big surprise of The Silver Coin. He had not previously noticed his presence, despite the career he has behind him, especially in small interventions at Marvel, apart from a longer stint with Kate Bishop Hawkeye. His characterizations of supernatural horrors full of disturbing eyes elevate our minds to the most irrational Lovecraft. His ability to confront narratives in such different eras gives him depth; he perfectly sets everyday situations alongside others that elevate the extraordinary burden suffered by the bearers of the coin. Not in vain did he receive the Eisner Award in 2022 for precisely this work.

In addition, he has managed to interact with powerful scriptwriters to set the entire set, which currently reaches fifteen installments. The four that accompany him in this volume are not just any names. From James Tynion IV (The nice house on the lake, The Department of Truth) to Pornsak Pinchetshote (The Sandman Universe), passing through Stephanie Phillips (Ivy Reborn or Wonder Woman) and Johnnie Christmas (Black Hammer Visions), without any repeat from previous deliveries. Together they reach a conclusion that promises to give us more in the future, but for now Walsh is taking a break to act as a father, so we put an end to these volumes that have taught us that terror can arise from the smallest object but become in the biggest nightmare of all.

