The definitive version of Marvels, by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross, arrives at Panini Comics among the new releases for December

We end 2023 with the gigantic THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN 31: Almost a hundred pages with the long-awaited wedding of Tombstone’s daughter and Joe Robertson’s son, in which you can also read a pivotal moment for Peter Parker and Kamala Khan, drawn by none other than David López; the prologue to the relaunch of SPIDERMAN SUPERIOR, with Dan Slott and Mark Bagley, and also the prologue to the new adventures of Mary Jane, Spiderwoman and Spider-Boy… and a wonderful story in which Spidey and The Human Torch join forces with script and drawing by Albert Monteys, among many other points of interest. A marvel for all collectors!

We jump to mutant terrain, where, after the outbreak of “Fall of X” that took place at the essential X-PATROL: HELLFIRE GALA 2023, the new landscape takes its first steps. Highlight PATRULLA-X 25, where the central plot unfolds; IMMORTAL X-PATROL 15, which chronicles the fate of both Krakoa and Arakko; IMPOSSIBLE AVENGERS #1, the return of a classic, with Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón as authors, in which mutants and Avengers come together; and PATRULLA-X: FALL OF X 1, beginning of the container that will bring together the different miniseries that give you a global vision of what has happened to the mutants in this dramatic and extreme situation.

Another of the great premieres of the month can be found in THE IMMORTAL THOR 1. Al Ewing bursts into the world of the God of Thunder, ready to apply principles similar to those used in THE IMMORTAL HULK, only with a brighter vision. He is accompanied by Martín Cóccolo in interiors and Alex Ross on the impressive covers. If you haven’t read Thor’s adventures in a while, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for.

Title to keep an eye on: CONAN THE BARBARIAN 0. It is the perfect introduction to the new stage that Conan begins, now in Titan Books, but with a flavor reminiscent of the good old days of Marvel, when Roy Thomas and John Buscema were the golden names who narrated the most iconic adventures of the Cimmerian. Now, it is about Jim Zub, with the classicist touch that he already showed us during his time at Marvel, together with the Spanish Roberto de la Torre, in whose pencils it seems that Buscema has been reincarnated.

If you missed the same old Conan, as wild, violent and uninhibited as always, you will find it here without a doubt. His arrival also coincides with the farewell of La Casa de las Ideas, through the compilation, in MARVEL PREMIERE, by CONAN REY, the miniseries with which Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar closed this chapter of the hero created by Robert E Howard.

Current releases to highlight in softcover. THE THING: CAKE TIME is a vindication of the Marvel Two-In-One concept, by the spectacular Steve Skroceartist of The Amazing Spiderman and Wolverine and storyteller of The Matrix film saga.

Lots of fun, lots of special guests and, of course, lots of cakes. SILVER STELE: GHOST LIGHT is another succulent nostalgic bite, which recovers Al Harper’s character, the human who saved humanity in an unforgettable number from the classic Estela period that Stan Lee and John Buscema left us. His recovery is in the hands of Eisner Award winner John Jennings and Valentine De Landro. In hardcover comes the new adventure of the COSMIC GHOST BIKER, by Stephanie Phillips, Juann Cabal and Guiu Vilanova, in which the most radical incarnation of Frank Castle faces off against himself.

Let’s go with classics, starting with the second and last volume of X-FORCE BY CHRIS YOST AND CRAIG KYLE 2, which takes place the day after “The Messiah War” and brings us one of the most spectacular mutant adventures of the first decade of the 21st century: “Necrosha”, in which Selene resurrects the millions of dead mutants in Genosha and unleashes them against the X-Men. An authentic terrifying show with gore overtones, brought to us by Craig Kyle, Christ Yost, Mike Choi and Clayton Crain, with illustrious guest artists such as Robert Kirkman and Jason Pearson.

In MARVEL MUST-HAVE you also have another of those unavoidable events from the same era: Krakoa. MARVEL GOLD. MARVEL TEAM-UP 3 contains a golden age for shared spider collection. First, with the most remembered and memorable sagas of the formidable duo formed by Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema, such as the time travel saga or the debut of Captain DeWolff.

Immediately afterwards, the emergence of Chris Claremont and John Byrne takes place, the creative team that changed the course of comics history, at its most inspiring moment. And finally we point out the unavoidable MARVELS ANNOTATED: An edition of Marvels like you’ve never seen, with all the material created for the twenty-fifth anniversary of this masterpiece. There has never been a more complete edition of Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross’ masterpiece!

The same month that the fourth volume of the modern ALIEN stories goes on sale, now with Declan Shalvey and Andrea Broccardo, we take the opportunity to reissue the first three volumes. If you missed Marvel’s take on the xenomorphs, you can get it in full this December.

We move on to indie terrain, where the latest from Mark Millar shines brightly: THE AMBASSADORS. Six people on the planet are going to receive superpowers, and each of their stories has a top artist to narrate them. Notes: Frank Quitely, Karl Kerschl, Travis Charest, Olivier Coipel, Matteo Buffagni and Matteo Scalera. An epic comic, which begins to prepare the ground for the event that will bring together all of Millar’s characters, accompanied by Pepe Larraz touching the sky in each panel, and which could only be called BIG GAME.

Manga: A highly anticipated BL novelty appears: BJ ALEX 1, intended for adult audiences.