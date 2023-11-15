Among the new Ducati 2024 products we find the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916. It is a special version created to celebrate the thirtieth birthday of one of the most significant super sports cars ever. Made in 500 examples and numbered, it is, in fact, a Panigale V4 SP2 with a different livery, embellished with highly valuable details and equipment. The technical substance was therefore confirmed: 1,103 cc V4 engine (Desmosedici Stradale) 216 CV by 124 Nmwith STM-EVO SBK dry clutch and bidirectional electronic gearbox, final drive with 520 pitch chain, carbon rims, aluminum tank, semi-active Öhlins suspension, 330 mm discs with calipers Brembo Stylema R, brake master cylinder with remote adjustment, billet Rizoma footrests, carbon wings, billet aluminum upper steering plate, super complete and customizable electronics (ABS, traction control, drift control, wheelie control, help for flying starts, engine brake management, GPS module with logger). Exclusive to the model are: certificate of authenticity and motorcycle cover, dedicated saddle, cover for license plate holes, billet aluminum parts (tank cap, mirror hole covers), carbon parts (open clutch cover, exhaust heat shield, brake caliper conveyors ). It weighs 194.5 kg in running order.

A little gem that appealed to many, so much so the 500 examples of Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 products sold out in less than 3 days. Calculating that the motorbike was on sale at a price of 44,000 euros, it means that this model put 22,000,000 euros into the coffers of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer in 72 hours.