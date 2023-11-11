loading…

GAZA TRACK – Shooting, gunfire and explosions occurred outside a Gaza City hospital on Friday as troops Israel continued their ground operations against Hamas . Videos on social media showed panicked and injured people running for cover.

Israel has always maintained that Hamas fighters were hiding in tunnels under the hospital, making the building a legitimate target.

Reporting from the BBC, Saturday (11/10/2023), reports that Israeli troops in Gaza surrounded several hospitals in Gaza City began to emerge on Friday morning local time.

One person inside the Al-Quds hospital told the BBC that they could hear continuous clashes and explosions, while witnesses at the nearby Al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital said that Israeli forces used megaphones to order anyone who was not medical staff or a patient to leave. leave that place.

In one video posted on social media and verified by the BBC, a large group of civilians – many of them carrying white flags – can be seen trying to leave the grounds of another hospital, Al-Nasr, when gunfire is heard, sending people running for cover. .

Videos posted on social media showed the impact of a missile or mortar hitting the courtyard at Al-Shifa, the city’s largest hospital, while other videos showed dead children and scenes of panic outside an outpatient clinic.

Dr Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, said that five Israeli strikes had damaged parts of Al-Shifa hospital, including the maternity ward.

“If Al-Shifa hospital does not function it will be a disaster for the people of Gaza City,” said Dr Al-Qudra, adding that the staff were afraid.

The Hamas government reported 13 deaths in Al-Shifa, while Dr Al-Qudra said he was aware of one fatality but could not confirm any others.