Hey, didn’t Viaplay have a deadline today? Indeed, and it was not achieved.

It is now clear that things are not going well at Viaplay. Things are not going quite as expected with the streaming service. Now we in the Netherlands mainly know it from the F1 rights and the broadcasts that everyone has an opinion about (yes, we do too from time to time).

But Viaplay is not only active in the Netherlands. Where customers are canceling en masse. Income is not going as desired, which makes (re)financing a tricky subject in the near future. Who will close all the gaps financially? Are these the shareholders who have to deposit additional money or should the money be raised externally?

Publication of quarterly figures not achieved

Now today comes the news from Viaplay itself that it has postponed the publication of its quarterly figures for the second time. They say they still need some time. The homework is almost finished, but I forgot about that level at home. In Viaplay’s corporate newsroom it was formulated as follows.

Viaplay Group today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to reschedule the publication of its Q3 2023 financial results to after close of trading on NASDAQ Stockholm on Thursday 30 November, in order to continue discussions with its largest shareholders, debt providers and bondholders regarding the potential recapitalisation of the Group. Viaplay 29-11-2023 on its own website

Tomorrow evening after the stock market closes they have set themselves a new deadline. The Streaming Service then wants to announce the quarterly figures and what the outlook is for the near future.

But the publication of the quarterly figures HAS already been postponed once. This publication was originally scheduled for October 24, but has already been postponed to November 29. The price has now entered a free fall after all the bad news this year.

What is the status of the VPLAYb.ST share? at the Nordic Nasdaq? Check the graph below for the price development of the Viaplay share

For the time being, you still don’t have to think about a return of Olav Mol and his posse. But it may not be a quiet Christmas for everyone.

This article Panic at Viaplay: looking for money first appeared on Ruetir.