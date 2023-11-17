The former striker worked with the coach from 2011 to 2013: We played by heart, he was particularly fixated on tactics”. But he still has “fond memories of him, he wanted me badly in Naples. I hope he can fight for the title”

Salvatore Malfitano

November 15th

In Naples he rediscovered himself as important. He has elevated his class in an intense, fast-paced, rhythm-fueled gameplay system. But it has always been said that quality comes out in any context and Goran Pandev was no exception in this. Many merits must also be attributed to Walter Mazzarri, who was able to enhance his characteristics in a trident that made Naples and Napoli dream.