The tennis legend, today a commentator, without filters: “Soloists fascinate me, it’s the talent that excites. Allegri knows what he’s doing, Pioli has personality, Inzaghi deserves the career he’s having”

Driano Panatta has always suffered from an allergy to banality. Whether it’s a predictable forehand from the baseline or an obvious pass to midfield, the annoyance is the same. For this reason, even when he talks about football, the former tennis player turned commentator shuns the ordinary: everyone noticed it when they saw him on Domenica Sportiva.