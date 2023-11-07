Suara.com – Martin Krug, a player for the Panama U-17 national team, admitted that he had never played a match in a stadium with a large capacity like the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya.

“We played during the Premundial in Guatemala and lots of people came, but I’m sure the atmosphere and environment will definitely be different here,” said one of the Panama U-17 players, Martin Krug, when met by journalists during training on the field at the GBT Stadium in Surabaya, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Panama U-17 National Team striker, Hector Rios celebrates after scoring a goal against Bhayangkara FC U-19 in a trial match in Surabaya, East Java, on Saturday (4/11/2023). (Doc. Instagram/@fepafut)

Therefore, the player whose full name is Martin Wilhelm Krug hopes that the match against Morocco in the opening match of Group A of the U-17 World Cup can go well because his team has made thorough preparations.

“Morocco is a good team, but we are very ready to face them. We are currently excited and have a lot of energy,” said the player from the United States Silicon Valley Eagles academy.

Martin explained that he and his team had been training every day and there was always improvement in quality.

“We are getting better every day and I think we are very well prepared for our first match,” he said as published by ANTARA.

“We did everything well to prepare our team as best as possible,” he added.

Agreeing with Martin, Panama U-17 national team player Eric Moreno added that he had only ever played in front of 20,000 spectators during a Premundial match in Guatemala.

“In the Premundial it was my first match, but I’m sure it’s different here, there will definitely be more pressure, but I’m ready for tomorrow’s match,” he said.

Apart from that, he was also excited to listen to the Panamanian national anthem during the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing my national anthem at the World Cup. I’m really looking forward to that moment,” he said.

Apart from that, while in Surabaya, the player from the highest league club, Panama Club Deportivo Universitario, admitted that he felt at home.

“Here is like home. We have felt very welcome since we arrived here and currently the atmosphere is very pleasant,” said the player who was born on March 28 2006.