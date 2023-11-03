Suara.com – The Panama U-17 national team has started their first training in Surabaya, East Java, after arriving in the city on Wednesday (1/11), as reported on the official Panama football website on Friday (3/11/2023).

Under the guidance of coach Mike Stump, the Panama U-17 national team underwent their first training session at the Surabaya State University (UNESA) field on Thursday (2/11), with a training duration of 90 minutes.

The Panama U-17 national team’s first training focused on maturing their strategy to prepare for the first Group A match against the Morocco U-17 national team.

The match will take place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, on Friday (10/11) at 16.00 WIB.

“We are very happy to be in Indonesia, ready to face what will happen,” said Panama U-17 midfielder Ernesto Gomez.

“We are already thinking about Morocco, that’s why we are working hard and preparing ourselves in this first training session,” he added.

Panama, who achieved semifinalist status in the 2023 Concacaf U-17 in February, will also have their final test match against the U-19 team from local club Surabaya on Saturday (4/10).

This was done to finalize the team’s preparations before playing their first match in the U-17 World Cup, according to Antara.

List of 21 Panama U-17 National Team players in the 2023 U-17 World Cup

Kiper

1. Manuel Romero (United Arab CD)

2. Said David (UMECIT FC)

3. Alberto Ruiz (Tauro FC)

Bek

4. Juriel Nereida (United Arabic CD)

5. Martín Krug (Levante UD)

6. Giancarlos García (United Arabic CD)

7. Juan Hall (Academy Champions FC)

8. Erick Diaz (Tauro FC)

9. Juan Jimenez (CD Plaza Amador)

10. Joshua Pierre (CD Plaza Amador)

11. Kahir Tovares (Udelas FC)

Middle

12. Ryce Ring (CD Plaza Amador)

13. Aldair Marta (SVSA 06B MLS Next)

14. Eric Moreno (University CD)

15. Oldemar Castillo (Sporting SM)

16. Jael Pierre (Plaza Amador CD)

17. Ernesto Gomez (CD Universitario)

Front

18. Kevin Walder (CD Plaza Amador)

19. Frederick Krug (Patacona CF)

20. Luis Gaitan (San Francisco FC)

21. Hector Ríos (University CD)