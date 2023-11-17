Being called up to the senior national team is certainly the best way to celebrate a day that he will hardly forget. Cole Palmer is the face of the spectacular Chelsea-Manchester City 4-4, in which he scored the final equalizing penalty in the 95th minute. Raised in the youth ranks of the Manchester blue team, with which he won the treble last year, Palmer moved to Chelsea to find more space and be more at the center of the project. The start of the season with the blues is encouraging and Southgate has chosen to reward him with a call-up.