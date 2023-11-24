loading…

Residents in the West Bank and Nablus celebrated the release of Israel’s imprisoned fighters as a victory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinians celebrate victory as a happy moment for the city of Nablus and for the people of the occupied West Bank as prisoners-turned-fighters return home.

Al Jazeera reported that people in the West Bank celebrated with much joy expressed amidst the ongoing war. Seven women have been released and will return home to Nablus. Two children will also return home.

“Something we heard from everyone we spoke to who was in detention was that since the war started, they were isolated from any information… They didn’t know what was happening in terms of the conflict, the events in the occupied West Bank and the intensity of the raids and death. Many of them learned for the first time about the severity of the conflict in Gaza,” Al Jazeera reported.

For this reason, it is not just about celebrating the return of detained people. They said tonight they were also celebrating four days of precious ceasefire in Gaza. That means four fewer days of suffering for Gazans.

Citing the Palestinian Red Crescent, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that the number of Palestinians injured as a result of the Israeli army’s “repression” of fighters’ release celebrations near a prison in the occupied West Bank rose to 31.

Israeli troops fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse hundreds of people gathered near Ofer Prison awaiting the release of Palestinian women and children.

Wafa said at least three people were injured by “sharp bullets, four by rubber-coated bullets, and 22 people suffered asphyxiation from inhaling tear gas”. The other two injuries were caused by falls, he added.

