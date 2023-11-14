loading…

Yasmine Qaddourah, a Palestinian descendant with Israeli citizenship, was arrested by Israeli authorities. Photo/rt/instagram

TEL AVIV – This is the terrible moment when a woman was arrested in Israel because of a WhatsApp status. Yasmine Qaddourah, a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, appeared visibly distressed when Israeli officers accused her of ‘spreading sympathy and participating in terrorism.’

“He started screaming in fear, to which the officers shouted at him to ‘shut up.’ “Her husband, also an Israeli citizen, was arrested moments later,” said the RT report on Instagram.

Qaddourah reportedly changed his WhatsApp status on October 25, 2023 to say, “May God grant them victory and protect them,” which Israeli authorities thought was a reference to Hamas, without evidence.

Although Qaddourah claims he meant Israel, he now faces up to a year in prison, under a new Israeli law that criminalizes ‘consumption of terrorist material’.

Israel’s new law is a new form of pressure on its citizens, especially those of Arab descent, including Palestinians.

Apartheid policy has long been implemented in Israel since the country was founded on Palestinian land. Many human rights activists urge Israel to immediately revoke its apartheid policy against Palestinians.

