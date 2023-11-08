Suara.com – Social media has recently been abuzz with news of the body of a Palestinian who smelled good. This was apparently also witnessed directly by Indonesian MER-C volunteer, Fikri Rofiul Haq.

Fikri said that the news about the body of one of the Palestinians smelling good was true. The body is that of a man who died due to an Israeli bomb attack.

According to Fikri, initially he was touring the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. Then he saw a crowd of Palestinians in front of the morgue.

“When I went around at night I saw a crowd in front of the Indonesian Hospital morgue, where people smelled the fragrance of the corpse,” said Fikri in a conversation on TvOne.

“They told us, try going there, the smell is very good. At that time, we didn’t believe it because we had never smelled the fragrance of someone who died, but in the end when we approached the morgue, it smelled good,” he added.

At first the smell of the corpse was strong when it was moved from the sidewalk to the morgue.

“At that time the fragrance spread in the area, while we were chatting the area smelled, finally I was interested in approaching the victim’s body and got closer,” said Fikri.

Finally, Fikri had the courage to hold the body. Sure enough, the corpse gave off a fragrance which, according to Fikri, was similar to perfume.

Illustration of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (freepik)

“I dared to hold the body, before I kissed it, my hands weren’t fragrant and didn’t wear perfume, when I held the body it smelled like perfume had been applied even though I only touched the body’s neck and hair,” said Fikri.

The body appears to be a 16-year-old teenager.

“His name is Mustafa, he is 16 years old, he is very diligent and active in worshiping at the mosque, he is also very active in prayer every day,” said Fikri.

“When he died, he was still holding his digital prayer beads,” he explained.