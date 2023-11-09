loading…

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said it was impossible for Israel to eliminate Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Palestinian Prime Minister (PM) Mohammad Shtayyeh said it was impossible for Israel to eliminate Hamas. The reason is that the group is also an idea, and not just a military organization.

Speaking at an aid conference in Paris on Thursday, Shtayyeh said Israel was unlikely to achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas. According to him, Israel is actually waging war against all Palestinians while violating international human rights law and committing war crimes.

“Israel does not want a ceasefire because currently Israel wants revenge,” said Shtayyeh, as quoted by France24, Friday (10/11/2023).

“What is needed is international intervention to put serious pressure on Israel,” he said.

Lastly, Shtayyeh said he would like to see elections held for the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had secured the Hamas group’s main stronghold after fighting for 10 hours in northern Gaza.

“Nahal Brigade troops captured ‘Outpost 17’, a Hamas military stronghold in western Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

During the takeover of the outpost, Israeli forces waged battle against Hamas and Islamic Jihad residing in the outpost, both above ground and underground.

The IDF said it completed its takeover of the outpost after 10 hours of fighting, during which it eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters, seized numerous weapons, and discovered tunnels—including one adjacent to a kindergarten and leading to a vast underground route.

“During the takeover of the outpost, Nahal soldiers discovered and gathered significant Hamas combat schemes and operational plans,” the IDF added.

A day earlier, the IDF said: “Combat engineers fighting in Gaza destroyed enemy weapons and searched, exposed and blew up tunnels. With the expansion of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, the army is thwarting Hamas infrastructure.”

“As part of ground forces’ activities in the Gaza Strip, IDF soldiers are currently working to uncover and destroy Hamas tunnels. Since the start of the fighting, 130 tunnels have been destroyed, the IDF added.

