A Palestinian hacker manages to break into the Iron Dome and is being hunted by Mossad secret agents. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) was revealed to have saved a Palestinian hacker from being kidnapped or killed by Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, in the latest revelation of MIT’s counter-operation against its Israeli counterpart.

Named by Turkish media as ‘Omar A’, who is reportedly a computer program graduate of the Islamic University of Gaza, is thought to be the architect of a software hack for the Gaza Ministry of Interior that was able to infiltrate phones running on Android, as well as hacking into the air defense system’ Israel’s notorious Iron Dome.

In 2015 and 2016, actions taken by Omar A reportedly helped the political wing of the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas – the Al-Qassam Brigades – launch rockets towards Israel without being adequately intercepted.

However, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper, Israeli intelligence managed to trace the hacker’s intrusion after conducting research for three years, thereby adding him to the Mossad’s list as a potential target.

In an attempt to persuade him to be arrested to be taken to Tel Aviv for questioning, the agency anonymously offered him a job through a Norwegian software company in 2019, but he refused due to suspicions of Israeli involvement.

In 2020, he moved to Istanbul in Turkey, where a Mossad agent named Raed Ghazal, posing as a human rights manager at the French company Think Hire, offered Omar a job the following year, interviewed him twice and attempted to get him to get a job join the company.

Another Mossad agent named Omar Shalabi contacted him from the same alleged company and convinced Omar to complete the software coding project for USD 10,000.

Another Mossad agent named Nikola Radonij – accompanied by three others working for Israeli intelligence and posing as a team of “developers” – then contacted the Palestinian hacker in June 2022 and offered him a job, either in Brazil or in Istanbul, while encouraging him to travel abroad. country.

MIT, which was reportedly aware of Omar’s status and had been monitoring the situation, stepped in and warned the hacker against travelling.