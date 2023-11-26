loading…

Palestinian fighters in the West Bank sentenced to death a traitor who was an informant for Israeli intelligence agents. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Palestinian fighters in the West Bank have killed two men accused of collaborating with Israeli authorities. They hung the traitor’s body as a warning, underscoring growing concerns of increasing radicalization as the war in Gaza continues.

A statement from the Tulkarem Brigade, a group based in the West Bank city of Tulkarem that is linked to the Fatah faction, said there was “no immunity for any informer or traitor”.

“We are looking for him and we will hold him accountable,” he said, referring to the person, reported by Reuters.

Footage shared on the Tulkarem Brigade Telegram channel shows a man apparently claiming to work with the Israeli security service and providing details of his activities.

Other footage, which Reuters could not verify, showed two bodies hanging from walls and electricity poles in front of angry crowds.

The Tulkarm Brigade statement said anyone who has worked with Israeli security services has until December 5 to report and repent.

The Independent Commission for Human Rights, a Palestinian human rights group, issued a statement criticizing the extrajudicial killings but said the Israeli government was responsible for recruiting Palestinian agents.

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited government in the West Bank, and there was no immediate comment from Israeli security services.

The latest incident provides further signs of rising tensions in the occupied West Bank, which has seen increasing violence since the start of the Gaza war as Israel’s military offensive intensifies.