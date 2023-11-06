loading…

Ahed Tamimi sits in the backyard of her family’s house in the village of Nebi Saleh, West Bank, near Ramallah, Monday, July 30, 2018. Photo/AP

WEST BANK – The Israeli military said on Monday (6/11/2023) that it had arrested 22-year-old prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi in a raid in the West Bank.

“Ahed Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih, near the city of Ramallah,” an Israeli military spokesman told AFP.

“Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further interrogation,” he said.

Tamimi became famous at the age of 14 when she was filmed biting and slapping an Israeli soldier to prevent him from arresting her younger brother whose arm was in a cast.

He has become an icon of the Palestinian struggle and a large portrait of him has been painted on the wall separating Israel from the West Bank in Bethlehem near Jerusalem.

Read Also

Since the start of the Gaza war which was triggered by Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7 2023, Israeli security forces have carried out large-scale arrests of Palestinians suspected of having ties to Hamas.

Escalating tensions and violence have claimed the lives of more than 150 Palestinians in the West Bank since then.

Most Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli soldiers or Israeli settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

(she)