While in Europe the last stop of 2023 will see the national teams on the field in search of a place in next summer’s European Championship, in Africa, the Americas and Asia we will take the field for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. After the preliminary rounds, in the Asian teams begin the group stage. In group I, with Australia, Lebanon and Bangladesh, there is Palestine. Obviously he will not be able to play his home matches at the Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Al-Ram. Bombs are raining in those parts. The match against the Aussies on November 21st will be played at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, in Kuwait. Even the match against Lebanon on Thursday 16th was moved from Beirut to the United Arab Emirates, given that the situation there too is not the most serene.

Among the many problems that coach Makram Daboub has to face, there is also that of having to replace three players. Ibrahim Abuimeir, Khaled Al-Nabris, and Ahmed Al-Kayed were supposed to be part of the representative, but they are stuck in the Gaza Strip and cannot get out. “For now they are fine – said Daboub -, but they lost many relatives in the bombings.” There will instead be Mohamed Saleh and Mahmoud Wadi, both natives of the Strip, but who were able to reach the national team retreat in Jordan as they play for Egyptian clubs. “But I don’t know in what state of mind they will show up – continued the coach -. It won’t be easy for them to concentrate on football”.

However, Susan Shalabi, president of the Palestinian Football Federation, has no doubts: “The people want these matches to be played, as do the players. They want the rest of the world to see us live normally and cheer for our national team.” Participating in the 2026 World Cup would be a dream for Palestine, which has never even come close to qualifying. But now that at the next world championship the places for Asia will go from 4 to 8, they have a modicum of hope. The highest position ever reached in the FIFA ranking by Palestine remains 73rd place in 2018. “We are convinced that we can get through – added Daboub – We have a good chance of making it”. To achieve this they will have to occupy one of the top two places in the group. Assuming that the first will go to Australia, the Palestinians will compete with Lebanon and Bangladesh. “We will do everything to achieve this – the coach’s words -. Football is the most popular sport in the world, it unites people. We want to qualify and show that we are people deserving of love and living in peace”.

