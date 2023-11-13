Suara.com – The humanitarian tragedy that occurred in Palestine gave rise to inspiration for Alpha Syah in writing songs. It didn’t take long, Alpha just released the song “Palestine Our Family”.

Alpa Syah, who graduated from X Factor Indonesia, was also happy because the song “Palestine Our Family” was finally released with the Nagaswara label.

Alpha Syah (personal documentation)

“I’m definitely very happy. I hope this song can have a positive impact on the Palestinian people,” said Alpha Syah to reporters in Jakarta recently.

This English language song has actually been written by Alpha Syah since 2016. The song was then updated in a number of lyrics, to suit current conditions.

“Yes, this song is a form of my deepest concern for Palestine, which is being colonized by Israel,” said Alpha.

Alpha Syah (personal documentation)

Alpha Syah said he was very sad about the current situation in Palestine. Moreover, the victims of Israeli atrocities are not only children and women.

“The lyrics of this song are inspired by events in Palestine, where the current conditions are very worrying. Many children and innocent civilians have become victims,” ​​added Alpha.

Through this song, Alpha Syah wants to convey his stance that he is a supporter of Palestine and condemns Israeli atrocities. Through English lyrics, he also wants the song’s message to be more widely accepted.

“This song is also a criticism to the world for caring about protecting Palestine,” he said.

Alpha Syah also hopes that the song “Palestine Our Family” can go viral or boom, so that the message can reach all citizens of the world to support Palestine.

“Hopefully this song can encourage world leaders to help and protect Palestine,” said Alpha Syah.