Condition of the Gaza Strip, Palestine, when bombarded by Israel. Palestine condemned the Israeli minister’s call for the Zionist military to nuclear bomb Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

RAMALLAH – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Minister of Heritage’s call Israel Amihay Eliyahu asked the Zionist military to nuclear bomb Gaza as an option to end the war with Hamas.

“This statement is a translation of the genocidal war that Israel has waged against the Gaza Strip for 30 days,” the ministry said in a statement reported by Al Arabiya, Monday (6/11/2023).

“The Israeli minister’s comments are a clear reflection of the campaign of incitement advocated by Israeli officials to destroy Gaza and displace its residents,” he continued.

“This is a blow to all countries that demand that Israel adhere to the principles of international law, human rights and the protection of civilians.”

In a Kol Barama radio interview, Eliyahu was asked about a hypothetical nuclear option as part of Israel’s ongoing military offensive on Gaza.

He replied: “That is one way.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Eliyahu had been suspended until further notice after his remarks caused a scandal in Israel’s mainstream media and the wider Arab world.

“Eliyahu’s statements are not based on reality. Israel and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operate in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harm to innocent people. “We will continue to do so until our victory,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Eliyahu’s statement was in line with Israeli policy. “Which denies the existence of Palestinians on their land, denies them their rights, and evades (Israel’s) responsibilities under international law and valid international resolutions.”

In a social media post on supporters that terrorism is pointless.”

The minister, who comes from Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right party, is not part of the Israeli cabinet involved in wartime decision-making, nor does he have any influence in directing the fight against Hamas.

Hamas said Eliyahu’s statement reflected Israel’s unprecedented criminal terrorism. “And it poses a danger to the entire region and the world,” said Hamas.

