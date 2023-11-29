“The Higher Institute of Health (ISS) has the One Health approach in its DNA because it has human, animal and environmental health departments within it. There is very close collaboration between the departments and with the Ministry of Health, which is conceived in terms of One Health, because even within it there are these three directorates that collaborate with each other. Today we are paying much more attention than before to disseminating what is being done from a One Health perspective”. Thus Anna Teresa Palamara, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the ISS, on the sidelines of the presentation of the White Paper ‘One Health: sustainability, well-being and prevention’ MSD Animal Health project, at the Chamber of Deputies.

“There are many programs in which all three human, animal and environmental components are involved – continues Palamara. To name a few, the arbovirus surveillance program, which is carried out both in mosquitoes and in humans, and through environmental controls; surveillance control of avian influenza in animals and humans. In all these circumstances One Health means collaboration between different experiences which must necessarily ‘complement’ with different objectives, such as human health, but also the food supply chain and environmental conservation. There are complementary skills and experiences – he concludes – that must speak to each other to always guarantee the health of citizens”.