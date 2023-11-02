True to its style of showing an “infinite” range of musical genres on its billboard, Festival Pa’l Norte announced the poster for its next edition, to be held in Monterrey, on March 29, 30 and 31.

National and international stars such as Kendrick Lamar, Peso Pluma, Keane, Blink 182, Louis Tomlinson, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Imagine Dragons, Maná, Placebo, Fuerza Regida, and an extensive list of rock, pop, regional Mexican and hip hop talent.

About the inclusion of various genres, in which You can listen to a rap, and immediately a lying corrido, some saw it favorably, and others were critical of the poster.

The poster for the Tecate Pal’ Norte 2024 festival. (Photo: Instagram / @tecatepalnorte)

“I have always said that these types of festivals are the equivalent of mixing cereal with orange juice,” “it seems like a Sabadazo”, “it’s already a lot of sonic promiscuity”, “It’s good that there are several genres for all tastes,” netizens commented.

vll

Themes

Pa’l Norte 2024 Musical Festivals Music Featherweight Kendrick Lamar

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions