One in 13 people feels a headache when they wake up, according to research published by the British newspaper The Sun.

Here are some possible causes of a headache in the morning upon waking up:

Sleep apnea

Morning headaches are usually either migraines or tension headaches. Migraines often present as pain on one side of the head along with symptoms such as sensitivity to light or nausea. As for tension, it is in the form of severe pressure around the head. Whatever type of headache you have, it could be caused by sleep apnea.

Signs that you have sleep apnea include:

Feeling very tired during the day despite sleeping. You find it difficult to concentrate. Having mood swings. Having a headache when waking up. Lack of oxygen can lead to increased pressure in the head leading to headaches.

Pressing teeth at night

This habit can cause a lot of pressure in the jaw, which in turn can cause a severe headache in the morning.

According to the NHS, symptoms of teeth grinding can include:

Face, neck and shoulder pain. Temporomandibular disorder. Broken teeth. Headache. Ear pain.

Using too many pain relievers

Taking pain relievers for a long time can cause headaches. It is recommended to use pain relievers for no more than 10 days a month or twice a week.

Food allergies

You are anxious or depressed

Suffering from anxiety or depression can make you more susceptible to headaches in the morning.

There is a very small possibility of a brain tumor

There is a very small possibility that your morning headache is caused by increased pressure in your brain due to a brain tumor or mass.