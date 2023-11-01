Poop on the wall in a paid toilet along the highway.

Nothing is as comfortable as just doing your thing at home. But yeah. You are on the road and the bladder needs to be emptied occasionally. It is not advisable to continue driving with a full bladder. So go ahead, just empty that mouthful.

In the Netherlands you have to pay at most gas stations next to the highway. Fine, you think. The investment and cleaning costs must also be recouped. However, paying for a toilet visit is no guarantee for a clean toilet. According to the NOS, it still happens that toilets are found to be anything but clean. Two years ago, the ANWB concluded that toilets along the highway are often particularly disgusting. If you go back even further in history, you will come across similar stories.

Pump owners have started working more often with professional cleaning companies to keep things tidy. Expecting the checkout lady (or gentleman) to also use a toilet brush is no longer up to date: at least not at the large companies such as Shell or Total. Despite professionalization, toilets still happen to be dirty.

Dirty toilet along the highway

There is a slow improvement, according to NOS. For example, Shell works together with toilet builder 2theloo. Twenty Shell cafés are currently being converted and are also receiving a new toilet area. 14 have already been converted, and 5 more will be added this year. More renovations are planned at Shell next year.

At Shell toilets you pay 0.80 cents for a toilet visit. Then you will receive a voucher that you can use in the shop to buy an overpriced Twix. In short, a lure. For those 0.80 cents you can hope that you will find a clean toilet, but in practice this is not the case everywhere.

Total works with One Hundred Restrooms. 22 TotalEnergies gas stations are equipped with a company toilet room. A visit to the toilet at these petrol stations also costs 0.80 euro cents.

Let’s come back to poop on the wall in a toilet along the highway. It is actually what a representative of cleaning company Jongeneel said to the NOS. The practices occur in paid toilets for 0.50 cents. Blockages caused by entire toilet rolls that have been flushed also occur. Special behavior of some people. And extra annoying for cleaners who are literally in the shit. I’m reminded of the image below.

In short, whether you want to keep things tidy in the toilet along the highway. Pay the money and leave it neatly for the next person. An accident can happen, but poop on the wall is really not necessary.

