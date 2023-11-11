Suara.com – Ayu Ting Ting’s father, Abdul Rozak, admitted that he regularly undergoes facial and body care. For him, this care is also important for men.

“Men also have to take care of them. Because health is important for us too,” said Ojak’s father, his nickname on the Intense Investigation YouTube account which was uploaded recently.

“Because it’s not just for beauty, it’s also for health,” he continued.

Abdul Rozak even boasted that his youthful face was due to the treatment he had received so far.

“His face and body are good, I didn’t expect my father to be 61 years old. I didn’t expect him to still be so young, yes, that’s the maintenance,” said Abdul Rozak then laughed.

“Dad also takes care to make the skin fresher, glowing too,” he added.

Apart from that, the father of two admits that he cares more about his appearance because he realizes that he is busy in the kitchen every day.

“My father played in the kitchen. Cooking. Especially now that he has a shop, my father still intervenes. He has to use sunblock every day,” explained Abdul Rozak.

Unfortunately, when asked how much money was spent on one treatment, Abdul Rozak was reluctant to answer.

“The costs are Ayu Ting Ting’s business,” concluded Bilqis Khumairah Razak’s grandfather.