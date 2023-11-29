If you do go for winter wheels, go for the most expensive ones.

The weather is ‘suddenly’ bad and so the well-known discussion flares up. No, not the one about the climate and Black Pete, but about winter tires. It is a subject that is particularly sensitive to people. And then we are talking about drivers of cars with summer tires, winter tires or all-season tires. Somehow they all seem to be right.

Newsflash: everyone uses the car differently and people have to deal with different weather conditions. This often has something to do with the location where you live. It’s not all that difficult.

And although winter tires in the Netherlands are actually enormous overkill given the mild winters, they are indeed a useful option. Especially if you go skiing a few times a year.

Opel Astra wheels

So we went to Marktplaats to see what the most expensive winter wheels are that you can get. To do this, simply go to the Auto Parts section and select tires and rims. Then you check the ‘winter wheels’ box and sort the price from high to low and there you have it: the most expensive winter wheels in our cold little country. Now we must honestly admit that the steel winter wheels for Thom’s Opel Astra are more expensive, but perhaps that should be 250 Eckermen.

However, the price for this set of winter wheels from Porsche is not an input error. These are original wheels for the Porsche Taycan, the Cross Turismo to be precise. in fact, the name of the rim is ‘Cross Turismo Design’ wheels.

Now it is certainly not mandatory to put this set on a Cross Turismo, it can also look great on a Taycan Sport Turismo.

Dimensions of the most expensive winter wheels in the Netherlands (and the price)

The wheels at the front are 9.5×21 ET60 with 265/35 ZR21 Michelin Alpin 5 winter tires. At the rear they are no less than 11.5×21 ET 66 with 305/30 ZR21 tires. That’s a pretty thick set for EV. Also indicates why the range is not extremely impressive, but the driving characteristics are. Just pay attention to modern cars: they are now delivered on relatively narrow wheels.

Then the price of the set. Because the hard clickbait obviously requires that we mention it. Well, we’re going to tell you that: the set costs 8,595 euros. That seems to be on the high side and that is true. The most expensive winter wheel set at Porsche is 6,918 euros, but then you have those ugly 20-inch wheels underneath. You can view the advertisement here. Would you rather spend 22,500 euros on Thom’s steel Opel Astra rims? you can view it here.

This article This is the most expensive set of winter wheels in the Netherlands first appeared on Ruetir.