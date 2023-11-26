After today’s race in Abu Dhabi, Alfa Romeo’s term in the sport is officially over. What will the brand do?

Actually quite a nice marketing stunt: in 2017 the name Alfa Romeo suddenly returned to Formula 1. A beautiful Italian brand that has always felt like a kind of junior Ferrari, is now also a junior Ferrari in the sport. As mentioned, this is also a great way to put the road cars in the spotlight, because as a true F1 brand you sell more cars anyway. At least, you hope so.

Alfa Romeo leaves F1

Unfortunately, the end of the 2023 season also marks the end of Alfa Romeo in the sport. Abu Dhabi is the last race for the brand. However, if you are Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu and are reading this: your seat is safe. Alfa F1 is not really the Italian brand as an independent F1 team, but a collaboration between the Italian brand and the Swiss team Sauber. Alfa Romeo was actually just a kind of title sponsor for Sauber, the latter, for example, supplied Fred Vasseur as team boss.

And now?

Sauber will first continue independently without Alfa Romeo in F1, of course because a brand new manufacturer is lurking from 2026: Audi. Audi and Sauber have made an F1 deal for 2026, but not a day earlier. Sauber has therefore promised not to attract other (German) car manufacturers before Audi assists the team. What a stunt that would be to revive BMW-Sauber before 2024 and 2025. Well, that’s why Bottas and Zhou can at least keep their seats next year, they will simply move on to Sauber.

As for Alfa Romeo: they do not yet have a concrete future. CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato says that ‘racing is in the Alfa DNA’ and the brand ‘hopes to bring the excitement back to fans when the time is right’. Alfa is rumored to have made a new deal with Haas, but evidence of this is lacking ‘until the new team lists for 2024 are announced’. Perhaps it is correct, but perhaps Gene Haas was stubborn and Alfa Romeo is forced to take a sabbatical.

Six years

The end of Alfa Romeo marks a beautiful six-year return for the brand. In 2017 and 2018, with Marcus Ericsson, Antonio Giovinazzi, Pascal Wehrlein and the promising debut of Charles Leclerc as the driver line-up, there was already an Alfa deal. The brand was not yet participating as title sponsor with Sauber. Only in 2019 did the team officially become Alfa Romeo Racing and the team signed Kimi Räikkönen after Leclerc was allowed to move directly to Ferrari and thus took Kimi’s seat. Räikkönen and Giovinazzi remained in the line-up in 2019, 2020 and 2021, even Robert Kubica drove for Alfa after Kimi suffered from COVID during the Zandvoort and Monza GP. In 2022, in a major game of musical chairs for each team, Kimi retired and Giovinazzi took a position elsewhere. That led to the current line-up: rookie Zhou Guanyu and the next Finn who can take it easy before retiring after his time at a top team: Valtteri Bottas.

For the Abu Dhabi GP later today, the Alfa Romeos will be fitted with a special livery with the number six prominently featured, to honor the six-year partnership. It also says “Alfa Romeo nei nostri cuori”: Alfa Romeo, forever in our hearts. The question is whether and when the brand will return.

