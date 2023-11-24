Just like the Pagani Zonda, its successor, the Huayra, does not want to disappear quietly over the Italian horizon. The Huayra has now been overtaken by the Utopia, but is now being resuscitated. The initial plan for the car above was to mirror the Imola Coupé, but that idea was scrapped. Instead, the Huayra R serves as the basis for this Pagani Imola Roadster. Not a bad starting point either.

Nestled within this one-off design is an upgraded version of the 6.0-liter V12 turbo engine that AMG built specifically for Pagani. In this form it produces 850 hp and 1,100 Nm. The sequential gearbox comes from Xtrax and has seven gears. The power buckets obviously only go to the rear wheels.

The top speed of the Pagani Imola Roadster

The hurricane of sound that the twelve-cylinder engine makes comes out through six exhaust pipes. According to Pagani, the new convertible not only sounds great, but can also accelerate with a force of 2 g. A 0-to-100 time is not specified, but it will be short. By the way, the top speed is 350 km/h, but that is not the goal.

The Pagani Imola Roadster should be known for its aero efficiency. He clearly mouthed the word ‘elegance’ and then spat out ‘lap time’. “Every line and surface of the Imola Roadster has been designed with the aim of generating 600 kilos of downforce at 280 km/h,” explains Pagani. The larger air intakes and modified wheel arches help with this.

Although there is no roof, there is an air scoop that fills the large lungs of the AMG engine with oxygen. The central fin that runs above the V12 helps the car to keep going straight. The stern consists of a diffuser and a rather mighty rear wing. The seven-spoke wheels measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear, and are surrounded by Pirelli rubber.

The low weight of the convertible

All this is mounted around Pagani’s Carbo-Titanium tub, which is ‘stronger than ever’. The use of composite ensures that the Imola Roadster weighs only 1,260 kilos. A Golf with a set of clubs probably weighs more. Even the special paint (which was first seen on the Imola Coupé) contributes to this, which saves 5 kilos.

An important detail – the price – remains a mystery for the time being. We know that Pagani only builds eight of these Imola Roadsters, so expect a price tag somewhere in the millions. If you are interested, you are probably already too late, because cars like these are often sold out before they are even presented.