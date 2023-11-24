When Pagani unveils a new model, they mean business. Take, for example, their first car, the Zonda: it was born in 1999 and remained available for order for 20 years, until 2019. The same applies to a certain extent to the Huayra, launched in 2011, although it received a successor last year. the shape of the Utopia… But that doesn’t mean Pagani is done with it yet.

Less roof, more power

The Italians have now unveiled a new version of the Huayra, although it has a slightly different name. This is the Imola Roadster, which has the same external features as the Pagani Imola from about three years ago. It appeared on the scene at the time as the sportiest Huayra that you could still be seen on public roads, and this Imola roadster also makes no bones about it. So count on a range of spoilers, splitters, skirts and diffusers that all together generate up to 600 kilograms of downforce… Not bad for a hypercar weighing just 1,260 kilograms.

This makes the Imola Roadster 13 kilos heavier than the regular Imola, and the reason for this is in its name. This new copy is a convertible, so Pagani had to strengthen some things under the skin. Yet the Roadster must steer at least as well as the coupe, and the extra weight is immediately compensated by further boosting the 6.0-liter V12 from Mercedes-AMG. It now produces 850 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque, 23 hp more than the regular Imola. The result: a top speed of 350 km/h… in the open air!

However, that is an experience reserved for the lucky few, because Pagani will build this Imola Roadster in a limited edition of only eight units. This makes it slightly less rare than the Imola coupe from a few years ago, because only 5 copies were produced. The price? We are not allowed to know…