A packed premium crossover is completely hip and happening these days, but what is available on the used car market?

For Marco and Denise we can look for a great successor to their current car, a Volkswagen. They have been driving a VW for years and currently they have a Tiguan R-Line with all options. A wonderfully full car, just the way Marco likes it. People who do not have a full options car cannot search properly, he says. He has now owned a Volkswagen 5 times in a row and they were all full options.

Search for a packed premium crossover

Their Tiguan, a 2.0 TSI 4Motion, already has 270,000 km on it. They drive a lot of kilometers. They live in the northern tip of North Holland, but their family lives in Zeeland and he works in Hoorn. So time for a successor. A diesel is out of the question, even with the expected depreciation. The car must be a crossover and equipped with an automatic transmission, four-wheel drive for winter sports and – you guessed it – full options equipment.

The engine has to be a bit potent, they won’t do it for less than 200 hp. Their Tiguan had 180 hp as standard, but after a treatment with a specialist in Doetinchem it has more than 260 hp! Look, that makes a difference!

Their dream car is a Porsche Macan, but that car is still too pricey. Especially if you want full options and Marco wants that. But it may be that kind of car. The children already have their own car, so space is not the most important thing, although it must be a five-door car and have a back seat.

You can view the wishes and requirements for a packed premium crossover below

Current carsTiguan 2.0 TSI DSG R-Line (before that other VWs)Purchase / leaseBuyBusiness / privateMainly privateMileage35,000 km per yearFuel preferencePetrol. Hybrid is allowed, diesel is not Reason for purchasing another carCurrent car is worth 270,000Family composition2 adults, both children already have an Up for schoolPreferred modelsPorsche Macan, Range Rover EvoqueNo goEverything with a manual gearbox, little power and not full options

Where do we get the amounts from?

Consumption via Spritmonitor/Fuelly Fuel price: 2,172 (Euro 95) Insurance: 11 years claim-free MRB: province of North Holland

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 Si4 AWD Aut. Dynamic (L538)

€ 29.950 (specialist)

2015

100.000 km

What is it?

A little Range Rover! Or a luxury Freelander (which they now call Discovery Sport). The Evoque is a statement on wheels. In terms of appearance and design, this is simply a very chic car. In terms of technology, it is a further development of… the Ford Mondeo! It has been heavily adapted for Land Rover, although this 2.0 petrol engine is simply Ford’s EcoBoost.

How does it drive?

Despite the fact that it is a car for the asphalt, you can use it somewhat off-road. The approach angles and wading depth are also above average for a car in this class. Not that you’ll ever take it off-road, but still. It is also a pleasant driving car with reasonably precise steering and comfortable chassis. It is not really sporty, but it is more than sufficient for use in the Netherlands.

Land Rover costs

Consumption: 1 in 9.28 Fuel costs: € 638 pm Weight: 1,620 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 80 pm Insurance: € 70 pm

Total per month: €788

Maintenance forecast

Of all the Range Rovers, this is the one you would most like to take to the garage. It is the cheapest Range Rover to keep on the road. That is of course very relative, although the list of negatives for the Evoque is quite small. The air conditioning is a weak point, so check it.

Also drive on a bad road surface for banging noises from the chassis. Oh, and the leather can wear out quickly, although this may vary depending on the version. Of course, we have purchasing advice for you:

Depreciation forecast

Traditionally, Range Rovers depreciate rapidly, but with the Evoque that is not so bad. Certainly not in this specification. The vast majority of Evoques are equipped with a diesel engine and not very rich equipment.

So you can’t go wrong with a complete petrol version. But yes, if you add a ton in three years, you will write off half of it anyway.

Lexus RX450h F Sport (XL10)

€26,950 (brand dealer)

2014

115.000 km

What is it?

Actually the very first crossover new style as we know it today. The Lexus RX was marketed in Japan as the Toyota Harrier and was a premium crossover that had nothing to do with off-roading. In this case it is already one of the third generation after the facelift. The RX is a size larger than the Evoque and considerably more spacious.

How does it drive?

Even though we have found an F Sport for you, it is not a dynamic car. That’s not a bad thing either. In fact, that is precisely its advantage. These are the ultimate relaxation mobiles. The combination of a somewhat lazy V6 and electric motor is a good one. The steering is very artificial, but somehow it works for this car. It is a relaxed boat and somehow it makes you completely relaxed.

Cost Lexus RX

Consumption: 1 in 11.64 Fuel costs: € 545 pm Weight: 2,085 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 119 pm Insurance: € 105 pm Total per month: € 769

Maintenance forecast

It’s a Lexus, so you’re safe. These cars are known as very reliable. The technique is therefore widely applied in many other models. That does not mean that the Lexus RS450h is cheap to maintain, they remain quite large cars with a lot of technology on board that needs to be kept up to date. Check out our RX purchase advice here:

Depreciation forecast

This is a remarkable one. Normally Lexuses depreciate quite quickly, but that is usually at the beginning of the car’s career, the first few years. You have now benefited from this, Marco! Once they get a little older, everyone finds out how reliable those cars are and wants to have one.

Then we find out that everyone bought a German or Swedish premium car and there are few Lexuses for sale. Ergo: the prices are relatively high. So in terms of depreciation you are quite safe with the Lexus.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Super 2.0T Q4 (949)

€29,995 (individual)

2017

110.000 km

What is it?

The savior of the Alfa Romeo brand. Even though all petrolheads look at the Giulia, the Stelvio is the more popular car in many markets. It is one of the sportiest crossovers on the market. It is also a very young specimen. You have to look carefully for ‘full options’ equipment.

Initially there were only a nameless basic version and a more luxuriously decorated ‘Super’. Only later did the B-Techs and so on come. You can look for a ‘First Edition’ or a heavily decorated Stelvio Super.

How does it drive?

Less than a Giulia, but better than most other crossovers. The steering is quite precise and very ‘fast’. That takes some getting used to with a car of this caliber, especially if you have just taken a test drive in the Lexus above.

The handling is also above average sporty for this class. The big problem is that people often want the IDEA of a sporty car, but not actually a sporty driving car. By the way, it is not a kart with four doors, you can easily cover 30,000 km per year with it.

Costs Alfa Stelvio

Consumption: 1 in 9.89 Fuel costs: € 641 pm Weight: 1,635 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 80 pm Insurance: € 85 pm Total per month: € 806

Maintenance forecast

That’s actually not too bad. Broadly speaking, the engine, gearbox and drivetrain are largely reliable. The oil pump can be a weak point, as can the water pump (check for coolant leakage). A creaking center console is easy to solve for a handy Harry. Most issues are of an electronic nature and not that shocking. Tailgate, navigation system and battery are weak points. Check whether it works properly. View the Stelvio purchase advice below:

Depreciation forecast

Large Alfa Romeos depreciate quickly, normally. And this one too. Because this is a car from 2017, so it is still fairly fresh. So it is certainly not an investment for the future, but it is absolutely not dramatic. Anyone who wants a Giulia, but has children and appreciates a large tailgate, is stuck with the Stelvio.

After all, there is no Giulia Sportwagon. Consumption and weight are also not too bad considering the size of the car. So definitely interesting for the used car buyer, especially because the range is very limited.

YOLO: Audi RS Q3 (8U)

€ 29.950 (occasion garage)

2014

85.000 km

What is it?

Initially we thought about an Audi Q5. That car shares (even remotely) its basis with the Porsche Macan. But yes, then a Stelvio is more fun and the Lexus is more sensible. The Audi RS Q3 is the top model of the Q3 line. One disadvantage: they are seriously cramped. In the front you sit perfectly in the great seats. Also useful: many units are very luxuriously equipped.

How does it drive?

This sounds very stupid, but in some ways an RS Q3 is more fun than an RS3. The RS3 is above all very serious, a bit too loud but not inspiring. The RS Q3 does not have concrete dampers and granite springs. Especially on a bad road surface, it is easier to drive enthusiastically with this high Audi. And actually more fun. The highlight is of course that 2.5 liter five-cylinder. This block is a huge drag. It is easily the fastest car in this overview and after a power treatment (a lot) more is possible.

Cost:

Consumption: 1 in 9.06 Fuel costs: € 700 pm Weight: 1,630 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 80 pm Insurance: € 90 pm Total per month: € 870

Maintenance forecast

Many parts are the same as your current Tiguan. But because it is an Audi, it is suddenly considerably more expensive. That’s what you get with the premium badge. The engine is a special case and is generally very reliable, but it does need the necessary care, of course.

Depreciation forecast

It is one of the cheapest ways to drive an Audi RS product. RS Audis generally hold their value very well. So these cars won’t be really cheap. In fact, despite the Yolo character of the car, we think that in about three years this car will have depreciated the least.

Conclusion of the packed premium crossover:

And which packed premium crossover should you choose? Well, that’s a tough one, because this segment is so big that you can go in a lot of directions. In that respect, the Evoque is a car that perfectly answers the reader’s question. That said, the other options are much more comfortable, sportier or faster (in that order). The Alfa Stelvio combines pleasant driving characteristics with a spacious interior and is also quite luxurious. The only disadvantage is that the full options models only came later and you have to search a little longer for them.

