How popular is the now 20-year-old R badge at Volkswagen? Well, popular enough to get 333 Germans to pay more than 76,000 euros for a souped-up Golf. Volkswagen didn’t even have to make an effort! Because within eight minutes the entire limited edition of the Golf R 333 specifically developed for the German market was sold out.

Cayman money

To put that into perspective, the Golf R 333, with its starting price of 76,410 euros, has a higher price tag than an Audi RS 3 (with five-cylinder), an Alpine A110 S (lightweight rip iron) and even a Porsche Cayman (you know, a Porsche). Then the Golf R 333 must be very special, right? Well, not really. Because although Volkswagen is secretly keeping it a secret, this is a Golf R 20 Years Edition with a significantly higher price tag.

The 2-liter four-cylinder in the front also produces 333 hp and 420 Nm, the sprint time to 100 is also an acceptable 4.6 seconds. What the R 333 does get is the largest spoiler on a Golf R in series production. Oh well, look how happy the owners are. That’s what it’s all about in the end, right? Or would you spend your money on something else?