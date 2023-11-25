An incredible Deluxe Edition of the video game Pacific Drive leaks on the internet.

Pacific Drive will be a survival and driving game in a post-apocalyptic world

Pacific Drive is set to be one of the most intriguing releases that 2024 will give us. We have already played many video games with a post-apocalyptic theme, but this video game seems like it will take it down a particularly different path. It will be a video game that fuses the survival genre with driving. Now, Pacific Drive may have revealed that the physical version of the game will be released shortly after the official launch. It should be noted that this has not been announced by the developers, but the Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition version was leaked online.

According to this leak, Pacific Drive will have a physical Deluxe Edition that would arrive sometime in spring 2024. In addition to a physical copy of the game, it will include a reversible cover for the physical copy or an in-game cosmetic pack for your vehicle, among many other things. The Deluxe Edition will be distributed by Maximum Games.

So much Ironwood Studios as Maximum Games have not yet made a formal announcement about the physical release of the game, but if this information ends up being true, the announcement should not take much longer. This is the official description of the video game in Steam:

In this adventure, survival and driving game, you will face supernatural dangers on each expedition. Create your base of operations in an abandoned workshop, where you will research new parts, customize your car and plot routes to reach the depths of the Zone. As you collect valuable resources and investigate what was left abandoned in the Zone, you will discover exactly what it takes to survive in this unpredictable hostile environment.

Pacific Drive will leave for PS5 y PC in early 2024.

