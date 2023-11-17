Here we bring you a message that has been recently published and is related to one of the most notable titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pac-Man World Re-Pac.

Apparently, the title has launched an official survey. Bandai Namco has published it: it is about a poll about the World Re-Pac game, asking fans details about their experience and satisfaction with the game. They invite participation to influence future releases of the series.

In addition, they remind us of the upcoming release of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs, exclusive to Nintendo Switch early next year, following the closure of Pac-Man 99 last month. Here is the survey:

We waka waka want your feedback! Take the PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC survey to share your experience. Click the link here ⬇️ https://t.co/8NhKSQGXxT pic.twitter.com/segV5xbGHW — PAC-MAN Official (@officialpacman) November 16, 2023

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

Via.