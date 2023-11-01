Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez have been the protagonists of an unforgettable program in El Hormiguero. The actors had a great time while presenting their next series that will be released very soon.

On this occasion, Pablo Motos wanted to know what Ricardo’s transformation into a police officer was like to play his latest role. Apparently, as he has commented, the most complicated thing has been learning how to handcuff someone.

The presenter, who knew this information, took out some shackles and invited the actor to demonstrate his skill live. Although he has had some difficulties, the actor has made it clear that he has done a great job to get into the character. Click on the video above to see this great moment!