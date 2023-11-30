The ozone hole over Antarctica is undergoing rather irregular behavior in 2023, despite there being talk of its closure over the next few decades. According to scientists, the ozone hole in fact, it could close around 2065but there are still doubts related to the quantity of chlorine emitted by human activities and fires into the Earth’s atmosphere, a factor previously unaccounted for.

Ozone hole, in 2023 the sixth largest ever observed and one of the longest-lived

During 2023 the ozone hole appeared already at the beginning of August and in September it became for a short period the sixth largest ever observed with an extension of 26.15 million square kilometersthen returning to the average in October and increasing again at the end of the month, until it remained around 15 million square kilometers until the end of November-beginning of December.

In addition to the anomalies recorded in its formation and maximum extension, in fact, since the end of October the ozone hole has maintained an area of ​​just over 15 million square kilometers. The ozone hole usually closes around the end of Novemberbut to date it shows no signs of weakening.

In fact, according to the average for the period 1979-2020, the extension of the ozone hole, after the peak reached between the end of September and the beginning of October, began to gradually decrease, until it fell below 15 million km2 in the second half of October. This year, however, it underwent an anomalous increase in the second half of October (touching 20 km2), and then remained around 15 million km2 until the end of November, and could remain so at the beginning of December as well. The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) is closely following its development and analyzing its potential causes.

The unusual longevity of this year’s ozone hole has also been observed in those of the last 3 years. Since 2020, ozone holes have closed much later than usual, around mid-to-late December.

Their greater longevity was caused by stratospheric temperatures colder than average and from a strong polar vortex lasted until December.

The ozone hole appears cyclically towards the beginning of southern spring, usually in August, and closes towards the end of November, coinciding with the breakdown of the polar vortex.

The formation and size of the ozone hole depend on various factors, including temperatures, solar radiation, the trend of winds in the stratosphere, global warming and important eruptive phenomena, such as the eruption of Vulcano Southeast in January 2022, which injected large quantities of water vapor in the stratosphere. Although it is a hypothesis still under study, the water vapor emitted into the atmosphere by the eruption of Hunga Tonga could have led to the intensification of the formation of stratospheric clouds polar, where i chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) they can react and accelerate the depletion of the ozone layer. Furthermore, the presence of more water vapor may also contribute to the cooling of the Antarctic stratosphere, further enhancing the formation of these polar stratospheric clouds and resulting in a more robust polar vortex.

Beyond this event, however, the size of the ozone hole depends largely on the strong band of wind which borders the Antarctic area, a direct consequence of the earth’s rotation and the strong temperature differences between the different latitudes. When the polar vortex it is strong, acting as a barrier, preventing exchange between polar and temperate air masses.

Between 2020 and 2022 we observed changes in the size and duration of the ozone hole over Antarctica. According to a recent study Climate change has already caused new sources of ozone layer depletion and an increase in CFCs in the atmosphere. But the climatic and environmental conditions, which determine the formation of the ozone hole, are in turn affected by the presence of a more or less large and more or less long-lasting ozone hole.

“Since the signing of the Montreal Protocol – commented the director of CAMS, Vincent-Henri Peuch – we have drastically reduced the emission of substances that deplete the ozone layer, giving space to the atmosphere to begin his recovery. It is a long process involving many fluctuating factors which should be monitored to have a proper understanding of how the ozone layer is developing. The success of the Montreal Protocol it is a testament to how effective actions to protect the global climate can be.”