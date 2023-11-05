Turkish politician Özgür Özel has been elected secretary of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the new head of the opposition in Turkey. The election took place on Saturday during the CHP congress, where Özel was chosen by the party’s 1,300 delegates. The election was quite close: Özel beat the outgoing secretary, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, only in the second round of voting, which lasted past midnight on Saturday.

Özel is a former pharmacist and CHP deputy, who has long insisted on the need to re-found the party, change its political strategy and internal management, considered by many to be inefficient and too centered in the hands of Kilicdaroglu and some officials and his close advisors. “I proposed a strong and determined policy against the passive and embarrassing measures recently adopted by our party,” Özel said during the congress. The CHP is Turkey’s main opposition party and has been led by Kilicdaroglu for almost 15 years. Kilicdaroglu, however, lost the support of a large part of his party after his defeat in the presidential elections in May, in which he failed to beat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan despite the support of all the opposition parties.