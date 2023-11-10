The latest treatment approved by the drug regulatory agency in the United States, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), is not new. As with Ozempic, Zepbound is a type 2 diabetes treatment that has found a new use: treating obesity.

A “new” treatment… In the USA. And with that function, that of fighting obesity, this treatment has been approved for use in the United States. Zepbound thus consolidates itself as the first alternative to the drug that has caused the most talk since the end of the pandemic, semaglutide.

Zepbound. Zepbound is the second trade name given to tirzepatide, a compound developed by the American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. This compound is also the basis of the type 2 diabetes treatment Mounjaro. The FDA has now approved the use of this drug as a treatment for obesity and overweight.

Just as semaglutide is marketed under two names, Ozempic (against diabetes) and Wegovy (for weight loss), tirzepatide will also be present in American pharmacies under two brands, each oriented towards one use.

Tirzepatide. The active compound in these medications, tirzepatide, is capable of activating two different hormone receptors. On the one hand, GLP-1 or glucagon-like peptide type 1, which is the same receptor activated by semaglutide; and on the other hand, GIP, gastric inhibitory polypeptide or glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide.

Clinical trials. The approval is associated with the positive results of the phase 3 clinical trials, the SURMOUNT trials. Phase 3 of clinical trials is usually intended to refine the results of the previous ones (looking for possible side effects for example), find suitable doses for the treatment or compare them with alternative treatments.

For whom? The treatment has been approved for both obese and overweight patients, but in cases where there are health problems linked to these two risk factors. Health problems such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, or cardiovascular diseases.

The company also warns of contraindications. For example, it points out that the drug is not compatible with other GLP-1 receptor antagonist products (such as semaglutide). It also points out that this compound is contraindicated for people with medullary thyroid cancer in their family history or in patients with multiple endocrine neoplasia.

Treatment with adverse effects. The studies carried out with this drug have identified a series of side effects associated with its consumption. According to Lilly itself, gastrointestinal adverse reactions can be severe. Among these nausea, diarrhea, vomiting or constipation.

And in Europe? Following approval by the US FDA and given the fact that the European Medicines Agency, the EMA, already approves the use of Mounjaro, it is foreseeable that the arrival of Zepbound in our pharmacies will be a matter of time.

For now, the company has assured that the compound is being studied for use as a treatment against obesity in the European Union, as well as in the United Kingdom and China.

Rival for Ozempic. Ozempic, or semaglutide, has become the star drug in international markets in recent months. So much so that the weight of this treatment has been felt in the Danish economy, the country where Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company responsible for this product, is based.

Now things can change with the arrival of competition. According to the pharmaceutical company Lilly, the new treatment has a price 20% lower than that of semaglutide. Given the fame that semaglutide has achieved in this time, the new contender will not have an easy time establishing itself in the market, but we will have to wait before knowing how these two treatments share the market.

The search for the definitive treatment for weight loss continues. The success of these treatments is limited by their side effects. That is why pharmaceutical companies continue searching and the arrival of new competitors in a race still dominated by one treatment cannot be ruled out.

In Xataka | Big pharmaceutical companies already know what the next step is for Ozempic and weight loss drugs: children

Image | Eli Lilly / i yunmai