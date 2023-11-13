A study from the University of Oxford has revealed that Tetris and video games could be key in future therapies to help patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tetris It is one of the most famous games in the history of this medium. The title designed by Alekséi Pázhitnov, launched in 1984, has been a revolution from the moment it arrived and even today it remains as a one of the most played and enjoyed games.

Works like Tetris Effect prove that decades after its release, the simple formula still feels fresh and addictive. And be careful, because a recent Oxford University study has made it clear that there are many benefits behind a game of Tetris.

The possible therapeutic value of Tetris

This report developed by the prestigious institution indicates that playing Tetris after traumatic events could help reduce flashbacks experienced in post-traumatic stress disorder. Without a doubt, a truly unexpected effect.

How was this conclusion reached? In one experiment, the Oxford team showed 40 healthy volunteers a film that included traumatic images of injuries, as well as advertisements highlighting the dangers of driving under the influence; technique used to study traumatic effects.

After waiting 30 minutes, after viewing, 20 of the volunteers played Tetris for 10 minutes while the other half did nothing. Those who had played the game experienced far fewer flashbacks to the movie over the following week. We leave you the conclusions of the study:

First, the mind is considered to have two separate channels of thought: one is sensory and deals with our direct perceptual experience of the world, the other is conceptual and extracts meaning and narrative from our experiences to give them context.

Second, there seem to be limits to our abilities in each stream: it’s difficult to maintain a conversation while solving math problems, for example. And third, there is a short time after an event when it is possible to interfere with the way our memories are retained in the brain.

This study suggests that Playing video games can alter memories of sights and sounds witnessed during a time of stress. which can be re-experienced through involuntary and distressing flashbacks at a certain moment.

It is not the first time that the University of Oxford has launched studies related to video games. One of the most recent pointed out that it is “unlikely” that gambling affects our well-being and mental health. What do you think of this recent discovery?

Source: ResetEra