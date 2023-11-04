Mauga comes to Blizzard’s hero shooter as a very powerful tank, but the game’s new hero will be in a free trial period for a few days until its release next December.

Overwatch 2 is still available on PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch despite criticism and fewer players, so Blizzard keep updating your FPS with a new hero: Mountain.

This weekend, November 4th and 5th, this tank will eclipse all eyes. With his incendiary and volatile chain cannons, the character is practically ready to join the Overwatch 2 season 8.

Mauga has a kit specially designed to crush the enemy front and eliminate its rivals in close combat, thanks to its two powerful chain cannons, which can fire individually or in unison.

With this he can set his enemies on fire with repeated attacks from his incendiary chain cannon ‘Lleta’, then finish them off with a critical attack from his volatile chain cannon ‘Metra’.

Added to this is his Berserker passive abilitywhich temporarily grants him health when he deals critical damage and makes Mauga a true colossus on the battlefield.

But this hero also has support abilities like Trample to break through with a CC-immune lunge that ends with a colossal stomp capable of knocking opponents back.

And if things get bad, he uses Heart Overdrive to activate both of his hearts and generate an aura that reduces damage taken, as well as allowing allies to heal while dealing damage.

Game heroes like Dva and Genji can have it rough

Finally there is Hand to Hand, his ultimate ability with which he traps rivals inside a cylindrical fighting ring that blocks all damage and healing from the outside. This forces them to face Metra and Lleta and a shower of infinite ammunition.

“This weekend, Mauga will be available for temporary testing on all platforms. It will be part of the game and no additional data will need to be installed or downloaded.

Mauga will be available as a tank hero in all modes except competitive matches. It can also be used in games without Arcade limitations so that everyone can enjoy its benefits,” they confirm from Blizzard.

At the end of this weekend, the Mauga’s release date along with season 8 will be December 5. Has he been cool new Samoan tank hero from Overwatch 2 with dual machine guns?