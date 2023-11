The blows are big for the VVD. In 2021, the party of party leader Dilan Yesilgöz was the largest party in sixteen Overijssel municipalities. Now the party has shrunk considerably and is no longer the largest anywhere. In Steenwijkerland, Deventer, Wierden, Almelo, Losser, Dinkelland, Oldenzaal, Haaksbergen, Hof van Twente and Borne, the Liberals became the third party in the results.