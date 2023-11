Anyone who looks at the election results per municipality will see that NSC has a huge support base in Twente. Only in Almelo, Twenterand and Rijssen-Holten did Omtzigt’s party not become the largest. In other Overijssel municipalities where NSC did not win, the party came second or third. In Drenthe, Groningen and Friesland, NSC also became the second party in many municipalities. In short: the Northeast Netherlands voted en masse for Omtzigt’s party.