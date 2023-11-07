In the Polling Room, voters discuss issues such as social security, nature/agriculture, immigration and mobility with (potential) Overijssel members of the House of Representatives. But there is also room for other topics. Each episode focuses on one politician: Caroline van der Plas (BBB), Thom van Campen (VVD), Hilde Palland (CDA), Nicole Temmink (SP), Alwin te Rietstap (CU), Eddy Van Hijum (NSC) and Jimme Nordkamp (PvdA-GroenLinks). He or she explains how his/her party wants to tackle certain issues and the voters, who each have a different background, discuss this with them.