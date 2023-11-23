In recent days, the rumors have only grown: several provinces in northern China have detected a “childhood pneumonia of unknown origin” that has packed hospitals and has schools on the brink of suspension. With the specter of COVID still fresh in memory, reactions are divided between alarm and suspicion.

Above all, because the news is partial (and often contradictory). What is really happening in northern China? What do we really know? What can we expect in the coming days?

The first clue. On November 13, China’s National Health Commission held a press conference in which they commented that the incidence of respiratory diseases in the country was increasing. According to the government version, there was a boom in infectious pathogens (flu, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus or SARS-CoV-2) and, according to their models, it seemed to be due to the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It is the first winter since 2019 that China has no epidemiological measures.

This falls within the plan. Especially with children. Social isolation measures meant that several generations of newborns were not exposed to numerous infectious diseases. When these restrictions are lifted, diseases begin to circulate and, as there are two, three or four times as many children without immunity, larger than normal epidemic outbreaks occur.

The alarm voice. However, on November 21, several media outlets and ProMED (the emerging disease monitoring program of the International Society of Infectious Diseases) began to talk about pneumonia of unknown origin in the northern part of the country (which includes the metropolitan area). from Beijing).

Reports spoke of increased pressure on assistance and alarm from local authorities; But they were somewhat non-specific and it was unclear whether this was a consequence of what Chinese authorities had reported or something new (and potentially more dangerous).

The WHO makes a move. The next day, the World Health Organization asked China to clarify the matter. That is, it requested epidemiological data, clinical reports, laboratory analyzes and, in addition, all possible information on the circulation of other respiratory diseases.

As seen during the COVID pandemic, China has more than sufficient means to identify new emerging diseases and inform the international community. But, with the idea of ​​having a more global vision, the WHO began a series of consultations with doctors, hospitals and scientific associations in the country.

What has China responded? China has not yet responded. It is not strange, we are talking about something that has exploded in the last two days and it has been less than 24 hours since the WHO made its request. It is expected that in the next few hours, Beijing will update the situation and we will clear up doubts.

However, at this time all the epidemiological systems in the world are looking at China, its responses and, above all, its movements. Until now, all the alarm could have a simple and expected explanation. In fact, in recent years we have experienced threats of epidemics that have been undone after a few days or weeks.

But if we have learned anything, it is that trusting ourselves is a very bad idea. We will be attentive to the news.

Image | Parastoo Maleki