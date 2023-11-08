An incorrect dispensing of ticket, incorrect data, or poor time management. In short, there can be many causes that lead to one MORE per parking expired; an eventuality that ranks among the biggest annoyances of all motorist. Find that leaflet between the windshield and the windshield wiper, in fact, is always a bitter surprise. Yet, not always so fine turns out legitimate; so, it doesn’t always have to be paid.

Here is everything that every motorized should know about it. Between costs, novelty e illegitimacy from the contravention; here is the complete explanation of the case. Dear motorist, even if it doesn’t seem like it, you are not always in the wrong; look here…

Fine for expired parking, what the Highway Code says

The government always tries to regulate this eventuality, without great results Traffic Laws. In detail, the issue of the fine for overdue parking is analyzed, so to speak, give it articles 6, 7 and 157 of the CdS. Before finding out what these articles say, however, it should be underlined that over the years the law on these occasions has never been unambiguous.

The first two articles (art. 6 paragraph 4 letter D and art. 7 paragraph 1 letter F) manage the circulationand also parking, respectively outside and inside the town centre. In particular, article 7 says that the Municipality has the right to establish parking areas in which, it is quoted verbatim, “the parking of vehicles is subordinated to payment of a sum to be collected by parking duration control devices“.

In this case we are talking about traditional ones parking with blue lines, in which payment usually takes place through the provision of a specific ticket which indicates the arrival time and length of stay; furthermore, in many cases, you must also enter the alphanumeric code of your license plate. Then there is another type of ticket which is paid only when you leave the car park.

Furthermore, article 157 of the CdS says that “drivers are obliged to signal, in a clearly visible way, thetime at which the stop began” in rest areas where parking is subjected to time limits. Otherwise, the motorist can incur a fine worth 42 euros and a maximum of 173 euros.

The fine for overdue parking does not always have to be paid, the secret lies in the ticket

Yes, it seems strange, but it’s exactly like that! The fine for overdue parking does not always have to be paid. When you find a fine on the windshield of your car, you don’t always have to rush to pay the fine, fearing that it might increase over time. We must, therefore, pay close attention to that document; in fact it could be null.

It was the same one who expressed himself Ministry of Infrastructurewhich in 2015 issued a technical-legal opinion which leaves no room for any misinterpretations. “If the parking is carried out – states the official statement -, without purchasing the time ticket, the penalty must necessarily be applied. However, if the ticket is purchased, but the parking is extended beyond the relevant time, no sanctions will be applied, but the recovery of the additional sums due will take place”.

Simply put, in case the ticket is not paid, then the fine is inevitable. However, when the ticket is purchased regularly there can be no sanction, even if the latter has expired. In this case the motorist is only called upon to integrate the payment in proportion to the actual duration of the stop. So the case is solved here? Absolutely not!

Over the years, in fact, despite the aforementioned declaration from the Ministry, there have been many changes regarding this issue. The Court of Cassation with Sentence of 3 August 2016 n. 16258 said:

… Therefore, parking prolonged beyond the time indicated in the ticket constitutes a case of administrative offense and not of contractual breach, similarly to what happens in the case of parking carried out without purchasing the ticket.

that is, parking on the blue lines with an expired ticket is equivalent to the total absence of the same ticket; a situation, therefore, subject to a fine.

Finally, in 2019 some judges turned the tables once again, giving motorists are right equipped with an expired ticket, thus re-adopting the old guideline issued by the Ministry of Infrastructure. In this case the fined motorist is asked to report appeal at Justice of the Peace where he Prefect.

