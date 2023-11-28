loading…

The EU and Arab countries agreed on a 2-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Arab countries and the European Union (EU) agreed at a meeting in Spain on Monday (10/11/2023) that a two-state solution is the answer to the Palestine-Israel conflict. In addition, European Union Foreign Affairs Head Josep Borrell said the Palestinian Authority must control Gaza.

Borrell said all EU members attended the meeting of Mediterranean countries in Barcelona and almost all participants had agreed on the need for a two-state solution.

The Palestinian Authority must hold elections as soon as possible to gain further legitimacy and improve its functioning, as the only “viable solution” for the future leadership of Gaza, currently led by the Islamist group Hamas.

“I believe this is the only viable solution, but it will be possible if the international community supports it. “Otherwise, we will see a power vacuum that will become fertile ground for all kinds of violent organizations,” Borrell said at a press conference, reported by Reuters.

An initial four-day ceasefire has been extended by two days, Qatari mediators said, in the first cessation of fighting in seven weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages in Gaza.

In response to the attack, Israel bombarded the enclave and launched a ground offensive in the north. Some 14,800 Palestinians have been killed, Gaza health authorities say, and hundreds of thousands more have been displaced.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said any discussions on governing Gaza after the conflict should focus on the West Bank and Gaza as a single unit and that the Palestinian people should decide who rules them.

The two-state solution envisions a state for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said the Palestinian Authority, which lost control of the Gaza Strip in a power struggle with Hamas in 2007, did not need to return to Gaza. “We have been there the whole time, we have 60,000 civilians. workers there,” he said.