Indonesian President Joko Widodo submitted concrete proposals at the Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh. Photo/Pool

RIYADH – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) proposed concrete steps to resolve the crisis in Gaza. He revealed that Indonesia was ready to contribute to negotiations with a new format.

“If the quartet mechanism cannot be relied on, then the OIC must encourage new format peace negotiations for these new negotiations. Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peace negotiations,” said Jokowi at the Islamic-Arab Emergency Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (11/11 /2023).

What is being fought for in the new negotiations, according to Jokowi, is that the OIC must carry out negotiations again to create a two state solution and not a one state solution because Palestine will definitely be sacrificed.

Apart from that, Jokowi also proposed that a ceasefire should be implemented immediately. Without a ceasefire the situation will not improve and Israel has used the self-defense narrative and continues to kill civilians.

“This is nothing but collective punishment and we all have to find a way for Israel to immediately implement a ceasefire,” said Jokowi.

Furthermore, Jokowi urged that humanitarian assistance must be expanded and accelerated in its reach. The OIC must propose a more predictable and sustainable assistance mechanism.

“Indonesia has also sent humanitarian aid and will add more. On the other hand, humanitarian aid is also very worrying. The Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza continues to be attacked by Israel and has run out of fuel. Indonesia asks all parties to respect international humanitarian law,” said Jokowi .

No less important, according to Jokowi, the OIC must use all fronts to hold Israel accountable for the humanitarian atrocities it has committed.

Jokowi said that Indonesia supports the implementation of the OIC Summit and that it is very appropriate for the conditions in Gaza. “The OIC must produce something concrete to stop the atrocities in the Gaza Strip that must be stopped immediately,” he said.

According to Jokowi, one month of this cruelty has occurred and the world seems helpless, more than 7.3 billion people and more than 190 leaders of countries, but no one has been able to stop this cruelty. “Therefore, the OIC must unite and be at the forefront to resolve this problem,” he said.

