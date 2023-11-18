loading…

Israel only allows 2 fuel trucks a day to enter the Gaza Strip amid the risk of Palestinian starvation. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Zion Israel only give permission for two fuel trucks to enter Gaza Strip amid UN warnings regarding the risk of starvation among citizens Palestine as fuel shortages have halted aid deliveries.

Israeli national security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi claimed that the fuel amounted to around 2 to 4 percent of the normal amount of fuel entering Gaza before the war erupted on October 7, as quoted from Al Arabiya, Saturday (18/11/2023).

The announcement came hours after the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said its aid trucks were unable to enter Gaza from Egypt for the second day in a row due to a fuel shortage and a total communications blackout.

In a statement, the agency said it would not be able to manage or coordinate humanitarian convoys starting Friday due to a telecommunications outage.

Responding to a United States (US) request, Israel’s war cabinet unanimously decided to allow the entry of two diesel fuel tankers per day for UN purposes to support water and sewer infrastructure as long as they do not reach Hamas, Israeli officials said.

Meanwhile a terrible situation occurred at the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al Shifa. The Israeli army said it was still searching the sprawling medical complex for hiding places for fighters from Hamas’ armed wing.

Hamas rejects Israeli accusations that it has a command center in the hospital, where thousands of people, including injured patients and premature babies, are believed to be inside. The hospital also denied this claim.

“The situation at Al-Shifa is a major disaster for patients, refugees and health workers who are crammed into houses without electricity, water and food,” the hospital’s director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, told AFP by telephone during a brief communication restoration.