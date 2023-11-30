In the vast and colorful panorama of role-playing games, Action Flicks emerges as a glittering gem, a revolutionary collection that transports players to cinematic worlds full of adventure and overwhelming emotion. This series of mini expansions for the popular game Outgunnedwhich we tell you about in the review, was designed as a door to a universe of infinite possibilitiestransforming each scenario into a vibrant canvas ready to be brought to life by the heroic deeds of the participants.

Action Flicks stands out for its ability to offer an unparalleled adventure, presenting a variety of themes and contexts ranging from interstellar travel to combats in the honor of martial arts, up to immersions in the darkness of cities surrounded by neon. With a range of ten Action Flick different, this collection presents itself as a true theater of narratives, where imagination is the only true guide and the explorations become more and more surprising and new.

Star Journeys with Star Raiders





In Star Raiders, a cosmic journey awaits players, inviting them to discover the unexplored vastness of space. This Action Flick science fiction transform the universe into a spectacular stage for interstellar adventures. With a diverse array of laser weapons and an eclectic assortment of aliens and spaceships, the module brings an unprecedented sense of freedom and discovery. Players have the opportunity to navigate mysterious worlds and face cosmic dangers in scenarios where the only limit is their imagination. Star Raiders celebrates the exploration of the unknown and heroismor face dark forces in a universe literally without borders.

The Art of the Rising Dragon

Rising Dragon immerses players in the fascinating world of martial arts. In this unique context, not only are physical fighting techniques explored, but also the inner strength and spiritual balance. The module replaces Adrenaline with Ki, offering a gaming experience that goes beyond mere physical strength, allowing players to specialize in ancient martial styles, each with unique techniques and advantages. In Rising Dragonevery player can transform themselves into a legendary martial artist, exploring a world rich in lore and facing challenges that require both physical strength and inner wisdom.

Heroic Adventures in Cloak & Dagger

In Cloak & Dagger, players encounter heroic feats spanning multiple historical eras. From medieval settings with Robin Hoodto the Italian Renaissance, to the era of piracy in the Caribbean, this module offers an experience action-packed, adventure e romance. Heroes can compete in exciting duels, with new combat mechanics and a vast choice of equipment that transports them to different historical eras, allowing them to experience epic stories and breathtaking adventures.

Supereroi in Great Powers

Great Powers transports players into the fascinating world of superheroes, where they take on the role of masked vigilantes with extraordinary powers. This Action Flick introduce new elements as the Piano B: Blast and a variety of super traits and powers, allowing players to choose between being neighborhood superheroes or forming teams to fight against supervillains. The game explores the secret identity and responsibility that accompanies great powers, offering missions that range from stopping world domination plots to managing personal conflicts.

Misteri in Weirder Things

Weirder Things it’s a Action Flick which intertwines mystery, action and drama in a context reminiscent of the atmospheres of teenage films of the 80s and 90s. Players, in the roles of teenagers, face puzzles and mysterious creatures, using bicycles and skateboards to explore and discover the secrets of the small town in which they live. The game places an emphasis on imagination, cooperation and problem solving, creating an adventure that mixes action and mystery in a unique and engaging way.

Magia in A Kind of Magic

In A Kind of Magic, players are transported to a world where magic is a tangible reality. Magical apprentices, wizards and witches face dark and mysterious forces as they explore their powers and grow through personal challenges. The game features a wide variety of spells, magical traits and enemies, inviting players to immerse themselves in a magical adventure that explores power, responsibility and personal growth.

Survival in Killing Aliens

Killing Aliens it’s a Action Flick sci-fi horror where players are immersed in a tense and dangerous environment. Isolated and challenged by survival, players must battle predatory aliens in scenarios inspired by classic science fiction and horror films. The game emphasizes the themes of hunting and life on the razor’s edge, with an atmosphere full of suspense and vital decisions.

Ghost Hunting in Ghost Hunters

In Ghost Hunters, players enter the exciting and sometimes scary world of ghost hunting. Inspired by films and series like Ghostbusters e R.I.P.D., the module mixes action, light suspense and humor. With new mechanics and specific equipment, players face missions that lead them to interact with the paranormal, challenging not only the physical dangers, but also the emotional and psychological complexities of this unique adventure.

Supernatural Conflict in Midnight Wars

Midnight Wars immerses players in an epic battle between humans, vampires and werewolves. In this module, players explore the delicate balance between humanity and monstrosity, taking on missions that range from hunting creatures of the night to fighting to maintain the balance between supernatural forces. The game environment blends the magical and supernatural with everyday reality, creating a unique adventure between horror, action and mystery.

Retrofuturismo in Neon Noir

Neon Black offers an adventure in a dystopian world where the line between human and machine blurs. In this module cyberpunk, players can be investigators, mercenaries or corporate agents in a metropolis dominated by ultra-corporations. The game explores themes such as the nature of humanity and justice in a society controlled by corporate powers, offering an immersive and thoughtful narrative in a neon world.

In addition to its individual expansions, Action Flicks stands out for its most innovative feature: the module Everything At Once. This particular expansion takes players on an unprecedented journey through the Multiverse. Here, the uniqueness lies in the possibility of combine elements from different Action Flicks to create an exceptional, fully customized adventure. Imagine melding the magic of A Kind of Magic with the intensity of Killing Aliens or to weave the plots of Weirder Things with the challenges of Midnight Wars. The possibilities are unlimited and adapt to the creativity and imagination of each group of players.

Grand Finale: a leap into the fantastic

Action Flicks It establishes itself as a true jewel in the panorama of role-playing games, a unique combination of cinema and playful fantasy. With its vast collection of expansions, each session turns into a new adventure, a journey into ever new territories full of surprises. This collection is not simply an extension for fans of Outgunnedbut it represents an open portal to anyone who wants to immerse themselves in extraordinary and memorable narratives. Action Flicks it’s not just an expansion, it’s an invitation to travel into incredible worlds, where every choice becomes a path towards surprising and unforgettable outcomes. Choose yours Flick and immerse yourself in an adventure that surpasses your imagination, an experience that intertwines reality and fantasy in a compelling and immersive game. With Action Flicksthe magic of storytelling comes to life, transforming each session into an epic chapter of a book yet to be written.